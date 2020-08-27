School district announces continuation of meal services
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District has announced the continuation of its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
It will allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served meals at no charge.
For further information, call Food Service Director Charlene O’Connor at 518-561-7500 Ext. 5093 or email coconnor@plattscsd.org.
Champlain Centre adjusts hours
PLATTSBURGH — Effective Aug. 25, the Champlain Centre adjusted its daily hours.
The new hours are listed below.
Customers are reminded that venues may continue to offer extended hours and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory at www.champlaincentre.com/directory/.
School district to hold special board meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack Central School District will hold a special board meeting on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Distance Learning Center at the Middle/High School.
The agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public via WebEx.
The WebEx event can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/yxuzleaj with event password 430887 and access code 173 218 5995.
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Fire district schedules meeting
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire District will hold a budget meeting on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Cadyville Fire Station with proper social distancing protocols followed.
