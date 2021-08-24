Hemmingford Road work to continue in Mooers
MOOERS — The Clinton County Highway Department will continue culvert replacement work today in Mooers.
The cross-culvert replacement will take place on Hemmingford Road between Route 11 and School Street.
Work will involve daily closures at various locations from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with local traffic only.
Work will continue through Thursday.
Hydrant flowing to start in new city zone
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 10b & 10c starting today and in Zone 6 on Wednesday.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday following these dates until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Beach Road, Margaret Street on Tuesday and Broad Street, Bridge Street, Brinkerhoff Street, Caroline Street, City Hall Place, Clinton Street, Court Street, Dock Street, Durkee Street, Green Street, Jay Street, Mac Donough Street, Macomb Street, Margaret Street, Marion Street, Oak Street, Peru Street, Pike Street and Pond Street on Wednesday.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Chazy school board schedules meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the board room, and it’s anticipated the board will receive and discuss the 2021 School Reopening Protocols for the re-opening of school this September.
The meeting is open to the public, with attendees required to wear a proper face mask for the duration of the meeting.
Peru school board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room.
At this time, the only action item scheduled is regarding a sports merger.
It is anticipated that the board will convene in an Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person and current litigation.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org).
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet Aug. 25.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Library.
Snowmobile safety course scheduled
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club is sponsoring a New York State Snowmobile Safety Course.
The course will be held on Sept. 25 at 726 Bloomingdale Road, Saranac Lake, starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m..
Anyone 10 years old and over is eligible to take the course. Last year we filled all the seats early and this year there will be only 20 seats open. Wearing of face masks is required for all attendees.
