Library board meeting scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The meeting will be held in the reference room of the library.
College board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The meeting will be held over conference call.
The public can call in with the phone number 1-929-229-5751 Conference ID: 934 040 423#.
Malone school board to hold regular meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the Franklin Academy library.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE— The Saranac Lake Central School District will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The meeting will take place in the High School Auditorium, as well as over Google Meet.
The public can access the meeting from home online via Google Meet at meet.google.com/jqb-ruip-qyc or over the phone at 1-470-839-8114 PIN: 321 743 198#.
County legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are authorizing civil monetary penalty reimbursement funds grant application and acceptance, authorizing contract with Clinton Community College and amending Plattsburgh International Airport rates and charges.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance will be permitted following social distancing protocols.
Special board meeting scheduled
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, for the purpose of confirming the 2020-21 tax rolls, approving appointments and any other business that may come before the Board.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via streaming video only, with no public in-person access.
Remote participants may use a link that will be published on the district website, www.boquetvalleycsd.org, or participate by phone at 1-415-655-0001 United States Toll (New York City).
