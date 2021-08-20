Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the District Office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Agenda items include the appointments and resignation of individuals, tax warrants and financials. The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
An agenda will be available at saranac.org.
The meeting is open to the public and unvaccinated attendees must wear masks.
Plattsburgh public library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Aug. 24.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 pm in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library at 19 Oak St.
Blood drives scheduled
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) recently announced that he will be hosting a series of blood drives, beginning at the end of August, to help address the nationwide blood shortage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic took a serious toll on New York’s blood supply as blood drives were limited or cancelled to prevent the virus from spreading,” said Jones. “Now, after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, we have seen a rise in the number of trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries requiring blood products, which has depleted our blood inventory even further. I’m hosting a series of blood drives to encourage everyone who can to donate blood and help saves lives as we continue on our path to recovery.”
Blood donations are essential for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic injuries and traumatic injuries, and a single blood donation can provide lifesaving treatment for as many as three people. To help to mitigate the ongoing blood shortage, Jones will be hosting the following blood drives:
• Saranac Lake Blood Drive: Aug. 30, noon to 4 p.m. Adirondack Medical Center, Red Field Room, 2233 State Route 86, Saranac Lake
• Plattsburgh Blood Drive: Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. UVM Health Network CVPH, CVPH Lab, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh.
• Malone Blood Drive: Sep. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alice Hyde Medical Center, Cafeteria Conference Room, 133 Park St., Malone.
To donate, eligible donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with parental consent. They must also weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good health and meet all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and New York State Department of Health donor criteria, which can be found at nybloodcenter.org.
For more information, or if you have any questions or concerns, contact Jones’ office at 518-562-1986 or at JonesB@nyassembly.gov.
Town of Ellenburg to hold two meetings
ELLENBURG — There will be a special meeting held on Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Ellenburg Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd to discuss the insurance renewal package and the possibility of passing a resolution to sign contract for insurance for the 2021-2022 year.
Immediately following the insurance meeting, there will be another meeting to work on the 2022 Town Budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.