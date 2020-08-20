School board meeting scheduled
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School District Board of Education has scheduled a regular board meeting on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the high school library, and agenda items include reviewing financial reports and the school re-opening plan.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees are set to meet on Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend the Zoom meeting with a link at cefls.org/cefls-board, using the password CEFLS, or in person at 33 Oak Street, Plattsburgh.
Masks are required when attending in person.
Fire district holding budget workshop
AUSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Forks Fire District will hold the second night of its budget workshop on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
Town board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Town Board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. in the Chazy Town Hall.
The purpose of said meeting is to discuss CHIPS money, audit bills, and any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
Public information session regarding golf course scheduled
ELIZABETHTOWN — There will be a public information meeting regarding the Cobble Hill Golf Course is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
It will be held at the course's pavilion and will be open to the public.
Board of education to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will meet Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda for the special board meeting will include reviewing policies and appointing substitutes.
The meeting will be held in the High School/Middle School Library.
A full agenda can be found at nccscougar.org.
Fire district budget workshop scheduled
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Fire District will hold a 2021 budget workshop on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Lyon Mountain Fire House and will be immediately followed by a regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.