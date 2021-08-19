Plattsburgh town court closed for day
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Town Court will be closed for business today.
Call the court office with any questions.
Beekmantown school board advertising vacancy
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District has an opening for an individual willing to volunteer their service for a seat on the Board of Education until May 17, 2022.
Interested individuals should submit a written response to the question “Why you are interested in serving on the Board of Education?” to Chelsea McDonald, District Clerk by September 1, 2021 by e-mail mcdonald.chelsea@bcsdk12.org or mail (Beekmantown Central School District, 37 Eagle Way, West Chazy, NY 12992).
A candidate will be appointed by the majority vote of the Board of Education on Sept. 14, 2021. Candidates may be asked to attend this meeting. The successful candidate will serve on the Hall of Fame Committee.
Qualifications for Member of the Board of Education:
• Must be able to read and write
• Must be a qualified voter of the district; that is, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age or older, and not adjudged to be an incompetent
• Must be and have been a resident (but need not be a taxpayer) of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year
• May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year
• May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family
• May not be a current employee of the school board
• May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office
Northeastern Clinton school board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Central School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Aug. 25.
The meeting will be held in the Superintendent’s Office at 7 a.m.
Items on the agenda will include approval of tax warrant for 2021-2022, position appointments.
Visit the district website, nccscougar.org, for a complete agenda.
