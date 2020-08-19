Board meeting set
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on August 19 at the middle school/high school auditorium.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session with regular session to immediately follow.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Approval of Tax Warrant, and Personnel Issues.
Everyone is welcome, social distance guidelines will be followed.
School board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will meet Aug. 19 at 8 a.m.
The public cannot attend in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Curbside library pickups to start in Dannemora
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library will open for curbside pick-up beginning Aug. 20.
To take advantage of this service, borrowers should search the library's catalog for books or films they might wish to borrow, then place their request via phone, email or the online catalog.
Items will be available for pick-up on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
Borrowers should call upon arrival at the Village Community Center, and their selections will be delivered to the car. Masks are required.
Dannemora Free Library's phone number is 518-492-7005.
City Landlord, Tenant Committee meets today
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s Landlord, Tenant Committee will hold a meeting today at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live via the city’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw/.
Plattsburgh board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
An executive session is anticipated and will be held immediately following the opening of public session.
The board will be acting on the approval of a revised 2020-2021 school calendar, miscellaneous personnel and business items, such as summer work and athletic mergers.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx.
The Public is welcome to attend by using bit.ly/2Y9JAde with password: welcome, or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 132 885 6187).
The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
