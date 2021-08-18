Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Aug. 19 in the high school library at 6 p.m..
Items on the agenda include financial report review, building project updates and policy updates.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
City school board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Board of Education will meet on Aug. 19 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks if they have not been vaccinated.
The Board anticipates convening into executive session immediately following the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
Public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. at which time the board will act on new new hires, resignations, approve the District’ Safety Plan, and on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Saranac River Trail to hold board meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac River Trail Greenway, Inc. invites the public to attend its August 2021 board meeting, to be held on Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Clinton County Old Courthouse, 2nd Floor Meeting Room.
Topics of discussion will include the Treadwell Mills Trail, marketing and outreach efforts, and other organizational business.
ORDA to hold two meetings
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Governance Committee and the ORDA Board of Directors will both meet on Aug. 20.
The governance committee will meet at 11 a.m. while the board will meet at 1 p.m. Both meetings will be held at Mountain Pass Lodge Field House at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, 31 Van Hoevenberg Way, Lake Placid.
Each meeting will also be available to be streamed virtually, with the governance committee streaming at youtu.be/_AM8_rTiVHI and the board meeting streaming at www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYUPlzH_ypk.
Town of Westport to meet
WESTPORT — The Town of Westport will be holding a public hearing to dissolve the Street Lighting District on Sept. 14 at 6:30.
Regular meeting immediately following.
