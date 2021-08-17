Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet today at 6:15 p.m. in the Learing Theater.
Agenda items include: resignations, appointments, home league contest, non-mandatory Sunday practices, professional development plan, confirm tax rolls and authorize tax levy, SEQRA - 100K 2021-2022 Interior Doors and BOE appointment.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Clinton County Legislature to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet August 18. at 5:15 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: authorizing the clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to advertise for a public hearing on the 2021-2022 Clinton Community College Budget, awarding bid for various COVID-19 testing contractors, and approving appointment of a Director of Veterans Service Agency.
Meetings are open to the public following required COVID-19 protocols.
