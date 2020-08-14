Post office to resume operations
RAY BROOK — Operations will resume at the U.S. Post Office location in Ray Brook on Monday, Aug. 17.
Ray Brook post office box holders will receive service through Saranac Lake’s Post Office from 9 a.m. through noon on Saturday, Aug. 15.
All remaining mail for Ray Brook customers will available for pick up in Ray Brook on Aug. 17.
Ray Brook box holders should use their regularly assigned PO Box and key and be prepared to present ID and pay a fee if a key replacement is needed.
The blue collection box for Ray Brook goes into service Aug. 17.
Ray Brook Post Office hours are: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Mask use and social distancing will be enforced.
School board meeting scheduled
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held online over WebEx at tinyurl.com/y347p5u6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.