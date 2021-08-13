Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 7:30 a.m. in the High School Community Room.
At this time, one personnel appointment is anticipated for this meeting.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
Hyrdant flows to start in new city zone
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 10a starting on Aug.18.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday following until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Boynton Avenue, Cedar Lane, Cumberland Avenue, Delord Street, Durand Street, Kellogg Court, Lorraine Street, Margaret Street, Miller Street, Nichols Avenue, Point View Terrace, Sailly Avenue, and Weed Street.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
Northern Adirondack school board to hold meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on Aug. 19.
The meeting will be held in the Middle High School Auditorium at 6 p.m.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
