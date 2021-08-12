Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension holding board meeting
LEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a board meeting on Aug.16.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the CCE building at 8487 U.S. Route 9 in Lewis.
Two remote locations will also be available for the public to join: Syracuse and Keeseville (addresses provided upon request) and a Zoom connection is available (link sent upon request). This meeting is open to the public.
For more information please contact the office at 518-962-4810 or email essex@cornell.edu.
AuSable Valley School Board to hold board meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
The meeting will be held at the Middle/High School Auditorium. It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session. The board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Approval of Tax Warrant, and Personnel Issues.
Everyone is welcome, masks are required and social distance guidelines will be followed.
