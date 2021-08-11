Village of Dannemora to hold meeting
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora will be holding a special meeting on Aug. 18.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the community building to discuss the hiring for open positions.
The meeting is open to all.
Franklin County Waste Authority to meet
MALONE — The Franklin County Solid Waste Authority will meet on Aug. 18 in the Franklin County Courthouse.
The meeting will be held in the Second Floor Conference Room at 3:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the regular meeting, but masks will be required of anyone in attendance, regardless of vaccination status.
Lane reduction scheduled on State Route 73
KEENE — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that portions of State Route 73 in the towns of Keene and North Elba will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, beginning Aug. 16, to facilitate a guiderail replacement project.
Runs of existing guiderail will be replaced in the same location as they currently exist.
The lane reductions will occur between County Route 51 (Gilmore Hill Road) west of the hamlet of Keene and Newman Road at the south end of the village of Lake Placid.
Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers' directions when present, and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.