Playground closed until further notice
PLATTSBURGH — The Melissa Penfield Playground is closed until further notice.
An unsafe tree requires removal, according to the city.
Peru Central to hold board meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on August 18 at 6:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The board will allow 35 community members to participate at the board meeting in-person.
The rest of the public will be able to watch a live stream of the meeting via Google Meet at youtu.be/YvO8W4EVI48.
Housing authority to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.
It will be held at the authority's administrative offices at 4817 South Catherine St. and will be open to the public.
Chazy Central to hold board meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the school cafeteria.
It’s anticipated that the Board will consider personnel appointments, discuss tuition rates, establish the 2020-21 tax levy, and receive an update on school reopening.
Members of the public are able to attend with face covering and proper social distancing according to guidelines.
For more information call 518-846-7135.
