City board of education to hold special meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a special meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education today.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. at which time executive session to discuss matters leading to the appointment of a particular person is planned.
When the board reconvenes into open session, the meeting will immediately be adjourned.
City boil water order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued in the City of Plattsburgh for 44 through 73 Tremblay Ave, 40, 44 and 47 Haley Drive and 2 through 8 Jennifer Drive has been lifted.
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will meet at 6 p.m. today.
The meeting will be held in the conference room and will be open to the public.
Agenda items will include business and finance and personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.