'CommUNITY' special to air on WPTZ
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – The impact of race in America over the past century is brought to life through the eyes of nearly a dozen individuals who lived it in a special presentation of “Project CommUNITY: History and Hope.”
The one-hour program features Black seniors paired with young Black Hearst Television journalists for in-depth conversations. The special represents the culmination of more than 30 stories initially told throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.
NBC5 News also contributed several local stories to the special. Anchor/reporter Zuri Hoffman will feature a story on activist Patrick Brown. Reporter Lauren Granada reports on Alexander Twilight, who is believed to be the nation’s first African American to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The “Project CommUNITY: History & Hope” special airs on NBC5 today at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.