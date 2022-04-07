Ticonderoga CSD gives back emergency day
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District and St. Mary's School will not have school on Friday, May 27 due to an emergency day giveback.
Most emergency days this school year have been used for non-weather-related incidents.
Should an emergency day be used before May 27, school will be held that day.
Those with questions are asked to contact their building principals.
Dannemora village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the Village Community Center, 40 Emmons St.
The village will host as a guest Clinton County Emergency Services Assistant Director Kelly Donoghue, who will explain cellular pinging and GPS as it relates to the proposed change to Cook Street/Route 374.
The board will officially vote on the change proposed.
The meeting is open to the public.
