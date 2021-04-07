Dannemora Democrat committee to meet
DANNEMORA — The Democrat Committee of the Town of Dannemora will hold a planning meeting on April 20.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Town Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road on Chazy Lake.
All registered democrats in town are highly encouraged to attend as election of committee officers, the six seats on this year's ballot and the upcoming caucus will be the main topics of discussion.
Masks required and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.