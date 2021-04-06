Northern Adirondack board to hold work session
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on April 13 for its fifth budget work session.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the elementary big gym. Agenda items will include continuing budget development.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Town of Chazy to hold dog census
CHAZY — The Town of Chazy will be performing a dog enumeration, or census, beginning June 1.
Every household will receive a form in the mail which must be returned to the Town of Chazy. There is a drop box available at the side entrance of the Town Hall.
Residents should be sure their dogs are vaccinated and licensed before June 30, 2021 to avoid additional charges. An enumeration fee of $10 will be assessed to each dog four months of age or older found unlicensed or for which the license has not yet been renewed beginning July 1.
Application forms are available at townofchazyny.com, or at the Town Hall.
Call Town Clerk Heather M. Giuliano at 518-846-7544 ext. 2 for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.