Plattsburgh MLD schedules power interruption
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department will require a power interruption beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 for a duration of up to four hours to perform maintenance on power lines and equipment.
MLD customers at 46 and 48 Sailly Ave., the rear of 58 Sailly Ave., 29 to 33 Durand St. (odd numbers only), 1 to 19 Nichols Ave. (odd numbers only, west side of the street) and 4 to 10 Kellogg Court (even numbers only, north side of the street) will be affected.
Residents are advised to ensure all computer files have been saved and that computers or any other equipment that may be sensitive to the outage have been shut off.
Those with question may call 518-563-2200 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and ask for the Engineering Department.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
HAGUE — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting regarding the 2022-2023 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Hague Community, 9793 Graphite Mountain Road.
The meeting is open to the public.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in the High School Community Room, 17 School St., for the third 2022-2023 budget workshop.
The agenda will be available on the district's website, perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Plattsburgh school district seeks BOE candidates
PLATTSBURGH — Candidates for four Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education seats up for election May 17 have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 to submit their nominating petititons to the district clerk.
Three of the seats are for three-year terms commencing July 1, 2022 and expiring June 30, 2025 to succeed Clayton Morris, Derek Rosenbaum and Fred Wachtmeister, Jr., whose terms expire June 30.
The fourth seat is for a one-year term commencing May 18 or as soon thereafter as the individual may be sworn in, and expiring June 30, 2023, to succeed Thomas Lacey, who has resigned.
Candidates for the board of education must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the district and able to read and write.
They must have been residents of the Plattsburgh City School District continuously for one year before the election, and must obtain the signatures of 100 qualified district voters on nominating petitions which can be obtained from the district clerk at the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
Prospective board candidates may contact the district clerk at 518-957-6002 or any of the current board of education members for additional information about the school board election and/or school board service.
Information can also be accessed via the district's website, http://www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm .
