Adirondack Medical Center updates visitor policy
SARANAC LAKE — Beginning Monday, May 2, Adirondack Health's visitation policy will allow two designated visitors per patient at Adirondack Medical Center.
The policy previously only allowed for one designated visitor due to heightened COVID-19 numbers.
Visiting hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.
Exceptions for exigent circumstances will once again apply to minor, labor and delivery, or end-of-life patients, as well as those patients for whom a support person’s assistance is required to safely deliver care, such as patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Visitation is otherwise limited to two designated persons for the duration of a given patient’s stay.
Care partners are permitted to accompany patients to joint replacement and/or bariatric educational classes in the Redfield Boardroom, and to outpatient visits on a case-by-case basis.
All visitors must undergo COVID-19 health screenings and temperature checks at the AMC main lobby entrance, and also provide their names, contact information, date(s) of their visit(s) and names of the patients they are visiting, in accordance with state health department requirements.
All visitors will be provided, and must wear, appropriate personal protective equipment, as recommended by the state health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Great Adirondack Garage Sale set for Memorial Day weekend
ADIRONDACKS — The 2022 Great Adirondack Garage Sale will take place over Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, within the Adirondack region.
The event takes place throughout communities along a 200-mile trail, along State Routes 28, 30 and 3.
The route meanders through the communities of Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Wanakena, Newcomb and Speculator, with additional stops at small hamlets and rural locations in-between.
Printed maps are available within each community. An interactive map that showcases sale locations is posted at GreatAdirondackGarageSale.com.
Each listing includes information about available items, entered by the seller. Those wishing to add details about their garage sale can also use the event website using the “add your sale” section. The listing is free.
To learn more about the event, contact the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism’s Hamilton County and Tupper Lake Marketing Manager Katie LaLonde at katie@roostadk.com.
Plattsburgh Rotary Club sets Fishing Classic
PLATTSBURGH — The 36th annual Rotary Fishing Classic will take place from Friday, June 3 through noon Sunday, June 5 on Lake Champlain. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.
Cash prize amounts are determined by the pool of registration fees; 50% will go to the 1st through 5th place winners and the remaining funds raised will support charitable community efforts of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.
The individual adult registration fee is $50, with prizes for fish in three categories: lake trout, walleye and landlocked salmon (including brown trout and steelhead). Prizes are based on weight as well as time weighed in.
Team competition remains at $50 for a team of two to four anglers. All team members still pay their individual registration fee. Each team will enter two fish from different categories.
Anglers of all ages will compete in the open competition and pay the $50 registration fee.
Individuals and teams of up to four can register online at https://tinyurl.com/4th969yf or by phone at 1-877-519-7942 (FISHLINE).
All passengers in a boat must be registered in the Fishing Classic (excepting charter boat captains). An unregistered individual on a boat will cause all other registered anglers to forfeit their eligibility for prizes.
All fish caught during the event must be witnessed by another person registered for the event. The "Registered Witness" category will be available again this year. An adult member of a registered angler’s household with the same residential address may register for $25 and serve as a witness only.
Registration must be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2. COVID-related safety procedures will remain in effect.
The Rotary Club will strive to keep all weigh stations, staffed by volunteers, open until 8 p.m. Anglers will need to keep posted on the closing times.
Standings will be shared via Facebook, 1-800-FISHLINE, marine radio and at weigh stations.
T-shirts and caps are available for purchase at $15 per item. Merchandise ordered by Saturday, May 21 will be mailed directly to registrants. They will also be available for purchase and pickup at weigh stations.
Tickets for the 50/50 raffle will be sold for $5 apiece at weigh stations all weekend.
Winners will be announced on Facebook live, a final FISHLINE recording, a marine radio announcement and press release. Checks will be mailed to winners.
The total payout for the 2021 tournament was over $14,000, and first place in the individual competition netted each division winner $1,762.50 while first place in the team competition earned $2,125.
For more information, contact tournament chair Peter Cadieux at 518-569-2188 or rotaryfishclassic@gmail.com
Clinton County Human Rights Commission meets monthly
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Human Rights Commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month in the Clinton County Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Suite 208.
For more information or if you wish to attend a meeting, contact Toni at the County Legislative Office at 518-565-4600 or send an email to clintoncountyhrc@gmail.com.
