Chazy to hold special meeting
CHAZY — The Supervisor of the Town of Chazy has called for a special town board meeting to be held on April 6 at 9 a.m.
The meeting is being held to discuss the approval of a credit application for a highway equipment vendor and any other business that may come before the Board. The meeting is open to the public.
Village of Champlain to hold special meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold a special meeting on April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain, New York. The meeting is open to the public.
Willsboro School Board meeting rescheduled
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro CSD Board of Education meeting scheduled for April 13 has been postponed until April 20 at 6 p.m.
BOCES to hold meeting
MALONE — The Annual meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 15.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Housing board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on April 21 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconferencing to maintain social distancing.
City school district reminds voters to register
PLATTSBURGH — Registration for the May 18, 2021, Plattsburgh City School District budget vote and Board election(s) must be completed by May 4.
The registration can be done with the Clinton County Board of Elections and the deadline for registration is that day, no later than 5 p.m.
Please note, by law, School Districts are required to use electronic ballot marking devices, which will be provided and operated by the County Board of Elections.
