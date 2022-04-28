Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 the board room, 609 Miner Farm Road.
It is anticipated that the board will vote on the Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES board member election.
Boil water order in effect for part of Black Brook
BLACK BROOK — The Clinton County Health Department has issued a boil water order for the Town of Black Brook's water district #1, specifically the corner of Route 9N and French Village Road to Senior Housing, including part of North Main Street, due to a water line break.
The order went into effect Wednesday morning.
Repairs and two check samples will be completed. Only CCHD can lift a boil water order.
Kinney Drugs, law enforcement partner on Drug Take-Back Day
GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and state and local law enforcement officials to offer individuals safe disposal of expired and/or leftover controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medications on National DEA Drug Take-Back Day, set for Saturday, April 30.
Kinney Drugs will host events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at multiple locations, including its store in Elizabethtown. No sharps will be collected.
Kinney Drugs also offers new self-service medication collection kiosks (available daily during normal pharmacy business hours) at multiple stores, including the ones located in Lake Placid, Malone and Plattsburgh on New York Road.
Anyone may utilize the kiosks. The kiosks are not for disposal of sharps/needles (including EpiPens), medical/biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash, or personal care products.
Franklin County Bar Association to celebrate National Law Day
SARANAC LAKE — The Franklin County Bar Association will celebrate National Law Day with its 65th Annual Law Day dinner at the Hotel Saranac on Friday, May 6.
Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m.
This year's theme is “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change."
The Liberty Bell Award, given to an honoree who has embodied an extraordinary sense of civic responsibility, and contributed to good government and the well-being of Franklin County, will be presented to former State Sen. Betty Little of Queensbury.
The event is open to the public, but reservations are required and tickets are $50 for the dinner.
To book a reservation or for more information, contact Franklin County Bar Association President Matthew McArdle at 518-481-5000.
