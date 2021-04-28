Elizabethtown Town Board to hold meetings
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Board will hold two special meetings on March 5.
The first will start at 7 p.m. and will be held to consider a contract for the sewer project.
The second meeting, to start at 7:30 p.m., will discuss the cell tower lease.
All are welcome to attend via GoToMeeting.
Educator grant accepting applications
PLATTSBURGH — Two financial awards will be offered to active educators in an effort to assist them in their classroom endeavors.
Retired Educators of New York has established the Retired Educators of New York Hudson-Kramer Memorial grant which will provide a $1000 grant award to a local teacher in the Northeastern Zone this year.
The local association, Northeastern Zone, will offer the Kramer Memorial Educator Award of $500 to be awarded to a local educator. This annual award honors Dr. Karl Kramer, former professor and mentor to Education Majors at SUNY Plattsburgh, and long time devoted member of the Northeastern Zone of RENY.
The grants are designed to assist active educators in developing and implementing an innovative program or project. To be eligible for the grant, an educator must be a full-time teacher, nurse, counselor, or administrator in a public school district in the Northeastern Zone region of Clinton and Essex counties. The full grant amount must be used for a program or project to improve instruction, academic achievement, or in support of a current issue in a classroom, school, or district.
The grant is for the 2021-2022 school year. The winner of the grant will be determined by the end of the 2021 school year. The first place applicant will receive $1,000 and the second place applicant will receive $500.
Informational packets with directions and contact information were sent to district superintendents and building principals during the week of April 19 to be forwarded to staff.
Grant applications must be returned by email no later than June 1.
Allen Scholarship accepting applications
ESSEX – The Essex Community Fund, a component fund of Adirondack Foundation, has announced that the Lawson and Clint Allen Scholarship and Educational Program Fund is accepting applications from graduating students from Essex and Willsboro enrolled in a public, private or home school and planning to pursue post-secondary education at a four- or two-year college or through a trade certification.
The Allen Scholarship awards one new $5,000 scholarship each year, with the possibility of annual renewals at the same level for recipients making steady progress toward a degree or professional certification. Previous Allen scholars have attended public or private colleges and universities in New York and out-of-state.
Applications are due May 31, 2021. Students may request an application from the guidance counselor at Willsboro Central School or Boquet Valley Central School, or by contacting Nick Muller, Essex Community Fund, at 518-963-8188, ludditenick@gmail.com, or P.O. Box 101, Essex, NY 12936.
