Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God to resume free food distribution
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Native American Fellowship of the Assemblies of God announced that a third free food distribution event will be held today.
Free food boxes will be available for all Akwesasne community members from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the former-Mohawk Bingo Palace Building located at the intersection of State Route 37 and Frogtown Road.
The continuation of the Free Food Box Distribution follows the successful distribution of nearly 1,300 for each of the previous two weeks that contained fresh fruit, milk, chicken, yogurt and other perishable items. All Akwesasnhró:non are eligible to receive a free food box, including those who have received one in the past few weeks. Individuals are able to pick up a food box for family members and others who are unable to attend tomorrow.
Akwesasne residents can pick up their food box in accordance with the following requirements:
· All traffic must use the rear Frogtown Road entrance to the former-Mohawk Bingo Palace Building coming from the south to turn Right Only into the former-MBP rear entrance, circle around the rear of building to front and receive food boxes under the canopy at the front of the building. (please see SRMT website/Facebook for a map);
· Individuals must bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card or Nation Red Card;
· Must wear a mask while picking up and must remain in vehicle; and
· Must respect social distancing and your patience is appreciated.
For more information, contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department at (518) 358-2273, or Mohawk Assembly of God at (518) 358-2456.
