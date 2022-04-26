City invites public to Harborside Master Plan workshop
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is inviting the public to a workshop on its Harborside Master Plan, hosted by Barton and Loguidice, slated for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 in the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
The plan covers both the Dock Street Landing area on Lake Champlain and the Saranac River, and will include preliminary designs for an Environmental Learning Center, an exercise trail, farmers market area and recreational amenities. It will also provide connections between the 30-acre Harborside site and redevelopment opportunities on Lake Champlain and in and around the downtown core.
Participants in the workshiop will be brought up to speed on the project timeline, site plans, proposed amenities and the Environmental Learning Center design, mission and potential programming.
Breakout groups will focus on specific areas of the site and provide feedback.
Those unable to attend in-person can watch the presentation live stream on Youtube at https://youtu.be/pe4BtT9VRyw.
More information about the project is posted at https://tinyurl.com/4aa2yjyb.
Two Malones to honor Celebrate Trails Day
MALONE — The town and village of Malone will host a community celebration in honor of national Celebrate Trails Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Malone Memorial Recreation Park on Duane Street.
Celebrate Trails Day took place April 23. The two Malones postponed commemoration due to spring break.
Activities will include a scavenger hunt, sensory walking trail, bike scavenger hunt through Malone, Adirondack Raptors presentation from noon to 1 p.m., Franklin County Public Health information table, fairy house building from 1 to 2 p.m., Wild Edibles Walk with Cornell Cooperative Extension from 2 to 3 p.m., SNAP Ed walk and lesson, JCEO food truck, bike rodeo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and bike blender smoothie station.
More information about Celebrate Trails Day is available at railstotrails.org/celebratetrails.
City School District sets voter registration deadline
PLATTSBURGH — The deadline for City of Plattsburgh residents to register to vote in the May 17 Plattsburgh City School District budget vote and school board election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Residents can register with the Clinton County Board of Eelctions, who will provide and operate the electronic ballot marking devices school districts are required to use.
The register will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District at 49 Broad St. and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the district beginning Monday, May 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and at the polling places on the day of the vote.
For more information, call the district clerk at 518-957-6002 or the Clinton County Board of Elections at 518-565-4740.
Town of Plattsburgh code officers to tour town
PLATTSBURGH — Town of Plattsburgh codes and zoning enforcement officials will begin their tour of the town the week of Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6.
Code officers will distribute notices to residents who have junk, debris, garbage and unlicensed/uninspected vehicles in their yards.
A re-inspection of the yards of residents who receive a notice will be conducted two weeks from that date for compliance with the notice.
Contact Stephen, Allen, Drew or Donna in the Codes and Zoning Office at 518-562-6840 with any questions.
The office reminds residents the state Department of Environmental Conservation's annual ban on open burning of residential brush and debris is in effect until Saturday, May 14.
