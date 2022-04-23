Plattsburgh Public Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 in the Administrative Services Center, 50 Cummings Road.
Board members will attend the meeting in-person and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
To watch the live stream of the meeting, visit lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 28, via Google Meet and at the district office, 37 Eagle Way.
Agenda items include a vote on vacant seats on the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services (Champlain Valley Education Services) Board, the tentative administrative budget of the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services and acceptance of board nominating petitions.
To listen by phone, visit http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Rouses Point sets deadline for water, sewer bills
ROUSES POINT — The Village of Rouses Point Treasurer's Office has announced Friday, April 29 is the last day for property owners to pay any outstanding water and sewer bills.
After that date, any unpaid water and sewer arrears are added to the tax roll and collected on the June 1 village tax bills.
Rouses Point electric dept. offers budget billing arrangement to some customers
ROUSES POINT — Beginning June 1, the Village of Rouses Point Municipal Electric Department will again offer eligible residential customers the ability to pay their electric charges by a budget billing arrangement.
Customers must have a two-year clear record with the utility.
Based upon the previous year's usage and a projected per kilowatt hour cost including supplemental power charge, a customer's annual electric expense will be estimated, then paid in 11 payments, with the remaining month (May) used to reconcile the underpayments or overpayments.
Anyone wishing to participate in the program is asked to contact the village accounting department by calling 518-297-5502 ext. 315 or 332 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, prior to Tuesday, May 31.
After that date, entry into the program will not be allowed until May 2023.
All customers presently in the program will remain with the budget amount appearing in the equal payment amount line on the top portion of their bills beginning with the June bills.
City seeks participation in Harborside Masterplan
Workshop
(PLATTSBURGH- April 22, 2022) - Join The City of Plattsburgh at the Plattsburgh Public
Library at 6:00PM - 7:30PM on Wednesday April 27th to participate in a public
workshop hosted by Barton and Loguidice to discuss the Harborside Masterplan.
Participants will be brought up to speed on the project timeline, site plans, proposed
amenities, and the Environmental Learning Center design, mission, and potential
programming. There will be breakout groups focused on specific areas of the site and
we will be seeking feedback so we can advance to the next level of design and
complete the draft of the Harborside Master Plan.
Can't join in person? Watch the presentation live streamed on Youtube:
Harborside Masterplan
The City of Plattsburgh is in the process of preparing a Master Plan for Harborside for
both the Dock Street Landing area on Lake Champlain and the Saranac River. The plan
will include preliminary designs for an Environmental Learning Center, an exercise
trail, farmers market area and recreational amenities and will provide connections
between the 30-acre Harborside site and redevelopment opportunities on Lake
Champlain and in and around the downtown core.
More information about the project can be found on the City’s website:
https://cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/department/community-development/harborside-m
aster-plan
TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH
DEPARTMENT OF CODES AND ZONING
NOTICE FOR PUBLIC AWARENESS
April 14, April 21 & April 28th
The Town of Plattsburgh Codes & Zoning Enforcement Officials will begin their tour of the Town the week of May 2, 2021 thru May 6, 2021. The Code Officers will distribute notices to residents who have junk, debris, garbage and unlicensed/uninspected vehicles in their yard. A re-inspection of the yards of residents who receive a notice will be conducted two weeks from that date for compliance with the notice.
For any questions, please contact Stephen, Allen, Drew or Donna in the Codes & Zoning Office at (518) 562-6840.
REMINDER: Annual NYS DEC ban on open burning of residential brush and debris is in effect until May 14, 2022
MALONE — The town of Malone will host a community celebration April 30 at its Recreation Park in honor of national Celebrate Trails Day.
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) — the nation’s largest trail advocacy organization — hosts Celebrate Trails Day to encourage people across the country to take a moment to celebrate the health and community benefits of their favorite trails. This year’s nationwide event takes place April 23; Malone will host its celebration one week later due to spring break.
“The 80-acre Malone Rec Park is the heart of our community,” said Rec Park Director Jennifer Hathaway. “The park is used for gatherings, sports, family picnics and recreation. It’s truly alive with excitement throughout the year and we are excited to continue our efforts to revitalize this beautiful resource. The Malone Recreation Park Commission is continually working to offer more facilities, classes and events to help families enjoy free opportunities to bond with community members and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Celebrate Trails Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage families to get some fresh air, take a walk, enjoy all that the park has to offer and welcome spring with their community members.”
Malone’s celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include the following activities:
Scavenger hunt
Sensory walking trail
Bike scavenger hunt through Malone
Adirondack Raptors presentation (noon to 1 p.m.)
Franklin County Public Health information table
Fairy House Building (1-2 p.m.)
Cornell Cooperative Extension activities — Wild Edibles Walk (2-3 p.m.)
SNAP Ed walk & lesson
JCEO food truck
Bike rodeo (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Bike blender smoothie station
Since 2019, trail use has surged as people seek outdoor spaces for exercise and connection with friends and family. Trails encourage the community to get outdoors and make traveling by foot, bike and wheelchair more accessible to everyone. For Celebrate Trails Day on April 23, and beyond, RTC offers resources and events to encourage people to make trail use part of their daily lives.
“Outdoor physical activity soared during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrea Goff, coordinator for The Heart Network’s Creating Healthy Schools & Communities Program. “But with folks returning to in-person work, and with school and community activities relaunching, we feel there’s a sense of urgency to continue this trend of more people getting outside, whatever that looks like. Community trails and recreational assets like those available in Malone can help people improve their physical and mental health.”
Hosted on the fourth Saturday of April, Celebrate Trails Day is an annual spring celebration of America’s trails. Started by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy in 2013, the celebration encourages people across the country to get outside and enjoy the nation’s exceptional trails and trail systems. Last year, more than 170 partner organizations and over 3,500 people from 48 states and Washington, D.C., reported taking part in Celebrate Trails Day.
For more information about Celebrate Trails Day, visit railstotrails.org/celebratetrails. Celebrate Trails Day is supported by “Parks for All” championed by Hydro Flask, Athletic Brewing Company, Catrike, Clif Family Foundation, the CDC’s “Active People, Healthy Nation” initiative, Dogfish Head, Mirrycle, the Recreate Responsibly Coalition, IZIP and Warm Peet.
The Heart Network collaborates with health systems and public health agencies across the North Country to design, develop and implement strategies to decrease the incidence of cardiac disease, stroke, and related chronic disease. The Heart Network administers three programs to help build foundations for healthy communities: Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country, Creating Healthy Schools & Communities, and the North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition. To learn more, contact Executive Director Ann Morgan at amorgan@heartnetwork.org or (518) 891-5855, or visit us online at heartnetwork.org.
MEDIA RELEASE – Voter Registration
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, registration for the May 17, 2022 Plattsburgh City School District budget vote and Board election(s) can be made by registering to vote with the Clinton County Board of Elections. The deadline for registration is May 3, 2022, no later than 5:00 p.m. In addition, the register will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District at 49 Broad Street, and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on May 9, 2022, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays, and at the polling places on the day of the vote. For more information, you can call the district clerk at 957-6002 or the Clinton County Board of Elections at 565-4740.
Please note, by Law, School Districts are now required to use the electronic Ballot Marking Devices, which will be provided and operated by the County Board of Elections.
ar Association to Honor Senator Betty Little for Law Day
The Franklin County Bar Association will celebrate National Law Day with its 65th
Annual Law Day dinner, at the Hotel Saranac on Friday, May 6, 2022. Social hour
begins at 5:00 with dinner to follow at 6:00. The public is welcome, invited and
encouraged to attend.
This year’s Law Day theme underscores the importance of the US Constitution. The
theme is “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change”.
One highlight of Law Day is the presentation of the Liberty Bell Award, which is
presented to an honoree who has embodied an extraordinary sense of civic responsibility,
contributed to good government and the wellbeing of Franklin County. Past winners of
the Liberty Bell Award include Franklin County Surrogate’s Court Clerk, Martha
Labarge of Malone, Ellen Maroun of Tupper Lake and Justice Thomas Glover from
Saranac Lake.
This year’s recipient of the award is Senator Betty Little. Senator Little was born in Glens
Falls and is a graduate of the College of Saint Rose, with a degree in Elementary
Education. A former teacher and mother of six, Little came to Albany from Queensbury
in 1996 to serve in the Assembly when there were very few elected female lawmakers at
the state capitol. Seven years later, she was elected to the Senate and served 18 years,
rising to the rank of assistant minority leader for policy and administration. Her district
included all or part of Franklin, Essex, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren, and Washington
Counties. She was no stranger to her many supporters and constituents.
Senator Little sponsored much legislation helpful to her district, including timber theft
laws, adverse possession reform, and expansion of initiatives for investment in renewable
power production. She was instrumental in forming the Adirondack Community Housing
Trust and also sponsored several successful New York State Constitutional Amendments
to help residents, the economy, and the environment in the Adirondacks.
Reservations are required and tickets are $50.00 for the dinner. To book a reservation or
for more information, contact Matthew McArdle, Franklin County Bar Association
President at 518.481.5000
Great Adirondack Garage Sale Scheduled
Two hundred miles of garage sales lure bargain-hunters
Adirondacks, USA (April 22, 2022) – The 2022 Great Adirondack Garage Sale will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022, within the Adirondack region of upstate New York. The event takes place throughout communities along a 200-mile trail, along NYS routes 28, 30 and 3.
The annual event has become a popular kick-off to the summer season, with residents and visitors taking advantage of the opportunity to sell and purchase unique household items, gently used furnishings and quirky treasures. According to Christy Wilt, Hamilton County planning, tourism and economic development director, the popular event attracts people from within the local communities, as well as from outside the region. “The garage sale brings people to the region from locations throughout the northeast,” she said. “Many people plan a trip to the Adirondack region each Memorial Day to take advantage of our big outdoor experiences, but also to visit the region’s small towns during the sale. It’s a way for visitors to take part in an activity that really puts them in touch with local communities.”
“We are so excited about this year’s event, which is proving to be bigger and better than ever,” said Katie LaLonde, Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism Hamilton County and Tupper Lake marketing manager. “This region of the Adirondack Park promises unique small towns packed with character, and this event will most certainly showcase that,” she laughed. “It seems that people have been decluttering their households over the past couple years, so we are expecting a lot of items available for purchase.”
The Great Adirondack Garage Sale route meanders through the communities of Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Wanakena, Newcomb, and Speculator, with additional stops at small hamlets and rural locations in-between.
The garage sale route can be easily followed by using one of the printed maps available within each community. The event website, GreatAdirondackGarageSale.com, also includes an interactive map that showcases sale locations. Each listing includes information about available items, entered by the seller. Those wishing to add details about their garage sale can also use the event website; using the “add your sale” section. The listing is free.
This regional garage sale originated in 2010 when the community of Long Lake coordinated its efforts with Old Forge, Inlet, and Indian Lake to promote 70 miles of garage sales. Hamilton County and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism eventually expanded and promoted the event. To learn more about the event, contact the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism’s Hamilton County and Tupper Lake Marketing Manager Katie LaLonde at katie@roostadk.com.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, along with the communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, all located within the Adirondacks in New York state.
36th Annual Rotary Fishing Classic on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, NY __ The 36th annual Rotary Fishing Classic will be held on beautiful Lake Champlain Friday, June 3 through Noon on Sunday June 5, 2022. This is the oldest fishing event on the lake, the earliest each year and features all cash individual and team prizes. The annual Rotary Fishing Classic is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh and attracts anglers for three days of nonstop competition fishing for the salmon, steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, and walleye! Details are available at PlattsburghRotary.org.
Despite dealing with the COVID pandemic for a second consecutive year, 431 enthusiastic anglers participated in 2021. Plattsburgh Rotary Club hopes the 2022 fishing classic will draw even more people.
Cash prize amounts are determined by the pool of registration fees – 50% goes to the 1st through 5th place winners and the remaining funds raised support charitable community efforts of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.
Individual adult registration fee remains at $50.00, with prizes for fish in three categories: lake trout, walleye and landlocked salmon (including brown trout and steelhead). Prizes are based on weight as well as time weighed in.
Team competition remains at $50.00 for a team of two-to-four anglers. All team members still pay their individual registration fee. Each team will enter two fish from different categories.
Safety procedures related to COVID-19 will remain in effort this year. Things to remember, include:
On-Line Registration Process opened April 15 for all individual and team competitions. In the past, teams with more than two members had to register two members, log out of our site, then log back in to register the other one or two members. Now, a team of four can register together online or you can register by phone at 1-877-519-7942 (FISHLINE).
Participants in a Boat. All passengers in a boat must be registered in the Fishing Classic (excepting charter boat captains.) An unregistered individual on a boat will cause all other registered anglers to forfeit their eligibility for prizes.
“Registered Witness” category. All fish caught during the event must be witnessed by another person registered for the event. The "Registered Witness" category will be available again this year. An adult member of a registered angler’s household with the same residential address may register for $25.00 and serve as a witness-only.
“Youth Division.” Ahe "Youth Division" was setup last year on a trial basis. The Rotary Club has decided to discontinue it this year. Anglers of all ages will compete in the Open Competition and pay the $50.00 registration fee.
Weigh Station closing times. The Rotary club will strive to keep all weigh stations open until 8:00 p.m., but this will depend on the number of volunteers. In the past, only Rotarians have staffed the weigh stations. Due to COVID, we are encouraging Rotarians to staff weigh stations with family members or other persons from their “pods,” expanding our pool of volunteers. Anglers participating in the Classic will need to keep posted on the closing times for the weigh stations as this is not a promise, but a goal.
Online Updates. We will share standings via Facebook, the 1-800-FISHLINE, marine radio and at weigh stations. We hope to offer new options to anglers on leaderboard standings and other important information during the tournament.
Merchandise. T-shirts and caps will once again be available; $15.00 per shirt or caps! Shirts and caps ordered by May 21st will be mailed directly to registrants. They will also be available for purchase and pickup at weigh stations.
50/50 Raffle. We will sell 50/50 tickets for $5.00 at weigh stations all weekend, giving registered anglers and witnesses another chance to win.
Announcement of awards. Once again, winners will be announced on Facebook live, a final FISHLINE recording, a marine radio announcement and press release. Checks will be mailed to winners.
Cash prizes: The total payout for the 2021 tournament was over $14,000.00, and first place in the individual competition netted each division winner $1,762.50 while first place in the team competition earned $2,125.00.
Half of the annual tournament revenue and 25 percent of the team category revenue are returned to the community through academic scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and CVPH Medical Center Radiology School; monies to assist the Beartown Ski Area, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Plattsburgh Little League, YMCA, Literacy Volunteers, North Country Mission of Hope and other worthy causes.
So, complete your registration before 6 p.m., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. For more information contact Tournament Chair Peter Cadieux at 518-569-2188 or rotaryfishclassic@gmail.com
The Clinton County Human Rights Commission meets on the third Tuesday of every month. If you want more information, or wish to attend a meeting, please contact Toni, at the County Legislators Office: 518-565-4600; or send us an email to: clintoncountyhrc@gmail.com
