AuSable Forks fire district to hold special meeting
AUSABLE FORKS — There will be a special meeting of the AuSable Forks Fire District at the firehouse on April 27.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the Fire Station Feasibility Study 2020-2021 and any other business that may come before the board.
The is meeting is open to the public.
YMCA holding job fair
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh YMCA is holding a job fair for open positions on April 27.
Open positions include the welcome center desk, camp counselors, lifeguards, fitness instructors and more.
The fair will be at the Plattsburgh YMCA at 17 Oak St. in Plattsburgh from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27.
Interested applicants should bring a resume with them to the fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.