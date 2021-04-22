Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the Superintendent's Office and virtually.
Visit ticonderogak12.org for the web link/teleconference number.
Willsboro school board sets meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the school's conference room, with agenda items including consideration of the approval BOCES administrative budget, a CVES board member vote, consideration of the approval of WCS Budget and resolution approval.
Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person. The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, www.willsborocsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes and comments will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Comments should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org until 5 p.m. today to be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. today.
Agenda items include budget information, the 2021-2022 school calendar and the appointments/resignations of individuals.
The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda and the link to the Zoom meeting are available at saranac.org.
Scholarship committees accepting applications
PLATTSBURGH — The Sarah S. Vert Student Fund Committee will meet to consider applications for aid from the fund.
This committee was formed under the provisions of the will of Charles J. Vert, which established the Sarah S. Vert Student Aid Fund. The purpose for this fund is to help worthy but needy students of Clinton County to a college education. Worth and need alone are the determining factors in granting aid from this fund.
The General Harry E. Knight Scholarship Fund Committee will also meet to consider applications for scholarships. This committee was formed under the provisions of the will of Mrs. Harry E. Knight which established the Gen. Harry E. Knight Scholarships to Cornell University at Ithaca, New York for needy and deserving young men and women, irrespective of race, creed, or color, who are graduates from Clinton County High Schools, public, parochial, or private. (Students must be attending Cornell to qualify for this scholarship).
Interested students should mail separate applications to the acting secretary, Mr. John C. Lebrun, Plattsburgh City School District, 49 Broad Street, Plattsburgh NY 12901-3396 so they will be received no later than May 15.
Applications must be made in writing and must contain a clear statement of the circumstances, which make financial assistance necessary. The applicant must also indicate the college to be attended. The funds at the disposal of the committees are limited. Complete application is necessary to ensure consideration by the committees.
ORDA board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will meet April 23 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will not be open to the public but will be viewable remotely online by visiting youtu.be/A353zVWxKcc.
The agenda and board packet are available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and a broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns.
Peru Town Board to meet
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for April 26 at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss Valcour Sewer EPG and WWTP EPG, and it will take place at the Peru Town Hall.
High Peaks Hospice 'remembrance gatherings' to be held
GLENS FALLS — High Peaks Hospice will be holding two outdoor Luminary Remembrance Celebrations to commemorate those we’ve loved and lost.
These gatherings will be held on April 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 12 St Patrick’s Place in Port Henry, and May 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid.
Luminaries will represent those served by High Peaks Hospice from Aug. 15, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2021. Community members are welcome to attend and encouraged to write their loved one’s name on a luminary to add to the display.
Lanterns are free to anyone experiencing a loss regardless of being in hospice.
Masks required. No restroom facilities are available at the ceremonies. RSVP for events by calling 518-891-0606.
Champlain holding brush cleanup days
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be picking up loose brush the week of May 3 through May 7 only.
Only brush that is three inches or less in diameter and eight feet long or less will be picked up.
Leaves and other debris must be bagged in clear plastic bags. Only one truck-load will be allowed per property. All brush should be put by the curbside by 7 a.m. on each scheduled day.
City school district to hold kindergarten registration days
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City School District kindergarten registration and screening for the 2021 - 2022 school year will be held as follows:
• Glasgow Elementary, 50 Bailey Avenue, on May 6 and 7 and June 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., by appointment only.
• Momot Elementary, 60 Monty Street, on May 20 and 21 and June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 pm. by appointment only.
Children must be five years of age on or before December 1, 2021, to be eligible for kindergarten. Parents must bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, physical, and two forms of address verification.
The registration/screening process will take approximately 60 minutes. Please call today to set up a screening time for your child.
Inquiries should be directed to Glasgow Elementary School at 563-2410 or Momot Elementary School at 563-1140.
