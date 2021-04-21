Beekmantown students holding food distribution event
BEEKMANTOWN — Seventh Grade Students at Beekmantown Central School have started a project called ¨Eagles Care Dinner Drive-Thru.¨
Students collected food to give out to the community in the form of uncooked dinners on April 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
People can drive into the Beekmantown Middle School bus loop where students and faculty will hand out the food.
Sign up for the event online at tinyurl.com/s4fvacvw.
All families are welcome to sign up, and COVID-19 Safety requirements will be followed.
Masks will be required at all times, and the school asks for participants to stay in your vehicle to receive the donated dinner.
This event is coordinated by the 7th Graders at BCSD and sponsored by Extended Learning Opportunities.
Beekmantown school board to hold meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on April 22 at 5:15 p.m. via Google Meet.
Agenda items include voting on five seats vacant on the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services Board, the tentative Administrative Budget of the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services and adopting the 2021-2022 proposed budget and property tax report card.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ online for the public access call-in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Plattsburgh school board sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet on April 22 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
The board does not anticipate an executive session, so public session is anticipated to start at 6 p.m.
Items up for discussion include acting on the 2021-2022 school budget and other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
