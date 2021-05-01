Alice Hyde primary care practices announce new hours
MALONE – Office hours for UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center Outpatient Clinics and Primary Care offices and health centers are changing next week, as the organization moves to standardize patient access.
Effective May 1, all of Alice Hyde's outpatient clinics and provider practice offices, including the community-based health centers, will be offering expanded weekday hours. The clinics and offices will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Monday to Friday, with patient sessions held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting and budget hearing on May 4.
The budget hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow.
A motion to go into executive session is anticipated to discuss the superintendent search at the end of the meeting.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes;
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Board meetings are streamed live at www.lpcsd.org by clicking on “live stream”
Foundation seeking public input on direction of watershed management plan
PAUL SMITHS – The second of three public meetings for the Upper Saranac watershed management planning effort is scheduled for May 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The meeting is hosted by the Upper Saranac Foundation and the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.
The groups will present preliminary goals for the watershed plan and facilitate discussions about the recommendations and the future of the watershed.
Upper Saranac Foundation was awarded a $68,000 grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to develop the plan and has contracted with AWI to assist. The resulting document will define community priorities related to watershed resources and establish the framework for future state funding grant proposals.
The public meeting will take place online, using Zoom. All members of the community who are interested in joining the public information session should register in advance at www.adkwatershed.org/upper-saranac-meeting. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing a link to join the meeting and the list of preliminary goals. Anyone interested in providing input but cannot make the meeting should email AWI Project Coordinator, Zoë Smith at zsmith1@paulsmiths.edu to receive meeting materials.
Town codes and zoning to perform inspection
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Codes & Zoning Enforcement Officials will begin their town-wide inspection the week of May 3 thru May 7.
The code officers will distribute notices to residents who have junk, debris, garbage and unlicensed/uninspected vehicles in their yard. A re-inspection of the yards of residents who receive a notice will be conducted two weeks from that date for compliance with the notice.
Contact Stephen, Allen, Drew or Donna in the Codes & Zoning Office at 518-562-6840 with any questions.
Peru school district sets meeting
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold a fully remote special meeting on May 4.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 a.m. with the sole purpose of further discussing 2020-2021 high-risk sports.
At this time, no other action items are anticipated. The public may view the meeting live online via Zoom at E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/94129332356.
This meeting will also be recorded and available on the District’s website.
The full agenda will be available on the District's website.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Agenda items include a presentation of the 2021-2022 budget, declaring equipment obsolete and the appointment of substitutes.
The board contemplates an executive session at the beginning and at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda and the link to the Zoom meeting are available at saranac.org.
Elizabethtown Town Board to hold meetings
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Board will hold two special meetings on May 5.
The first will start at 7 p.m. and will be held to consider a contract for the sewer project.
The second meeting, to start at 7:30 p.m., will discuss the cell tower lease.
All are welcome to attend via GoToMeeting.
City of Plattsburgh to return to in-person meetings in May
PLATTSBURGH — Beginning on May 3 at the 5 p.m. City Infrastructure Committee Meeting, all City of Plattsburgh committee and regular meetings of the Common Council will return to in-person operations.
They will also continue to be live streamed at the following link: tinyurl.com/24dy7as5.
Northeastern Clinton school board sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting in the Middle/high school library on May 10.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to discuss position appointments, approval of retirement letters, and capital project updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit the district website, www.nccscougar.org, for the complete agenda.
