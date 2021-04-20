ORDA board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will meet April 23 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will not be open to the public but will be viewable remotely online by visiting youtu.be/A353zVWxKcc.
The agenda and board packet are available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and a broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns.
Peru Town Board to meet
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for April 26 at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss Valcour Sewer EPG and WWTP EPG, and it will take place at the Peru Town Hall.
