Footbridge in Champlain temporarily closed
CHAMPLAIN — The Northern Tier Recreation Trail bridge near Lawrence Paquette Boulevard has been closed temporarily until repairs can be done.
The trail on either side of the bridge remain open for walkers, runners and bicyclists.
Northeastern Clinton school board to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting at the district office on April 22.
The meeting will be held at 7 a.m. and items on the agenda will include a vote on the 2021-2022 Administrative Budget for Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services and a vote for Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services board member seats.
Visit nccscougar.org for a complete agenda.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School District will hold a special board of education meeting remotely at 7:30 a.m. on April 22.
The purpose of this meeting will be to consider the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services candidates and approval of the Champlain Valley Educational Services Administrative Budget.
