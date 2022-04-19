Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the middle-high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11.
A full agenda will be available on the district's website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
AsRA seeks Earth Month cleanup volunteers
WILMINGTON — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) and three regional Rotary Clubs are partnering to host an Ausable River cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
This year, The Rotary Club of the AuSable Valley and Lake Placid Rotary Club will focus on roadways and riverbanks in the Lake Placid, Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay and Keene communities. The Plattsburgh Rotary Club will host a simultaneous cleanup event in and around AuSable Point near Peru.
AsRA invites all community members who want to restore and protect the beauty of the Ausable River to attend.
Additional sponsors of the Wilmington event location include One Tree Planted, which is providing financial and logistical support; NRS, who will provide lunch for the volunteers; Revo, who will donate several pairs of sunglasses as a door prize raffle for cleanup volunteers; and several local municipalities and individuals.
Registration for the cleanup will open at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Wilmington Town Beach at Lake Everest for the Wilmington event, or the parking lot on the corner of State Route 9 and Bear Swamp Road for the AuSable Point event.
For more information, visit the Ausable River Association website at https://www.ausableriver.org/events/earth-month-ausable-river-cleanup.
