Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board would like to advertise a regular meeting to be held on April 20 at 6 p.m. in the HS Library.
Items on the agenda include: 2021-22 Budget Presentation, Financial Reports & Personnel Discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Willsboro school board to hold meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on April 20.
Agenda items will include business and finance, personnel and a budget update.
Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person, but the meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Comments should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org by 5 p.m. on April 20 and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on April 20.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
A full agenda can be found online at tinyurl.com/525jaaaa.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on April 20.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Saranac Lake school board to hold meeting
The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on April 20.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium and remotely via Google Meet.
Public can access the Google Meet online at tinyurl.com/jsubuf4.
Virtual public statement hearing to be held regarding Champlain Hudson Transmission Line siting
ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public statement hearing on April 21 to receive public comments on a petition filed by CHPE LLC to amend a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need authorizing the building, operation, and maintenance of the Champlain Hudson Power Express.
The project is a high voltage, direct current transmission line extending approximately 330 miles from the New York/Canada border to a converter station in Astoria, Queens.
In a petition filed January 29, 2021, the certificate holders request that the certificate be amended to authorize an increase in the nameplate capacity of the project from 1,000 megawatts to 1,250 megawatts through the use of a 1,250 megawatts HVDC system, as well as associated modifications to the project’s transmission components and an increase in the footprint of the Astoria converter station from approximately 4.5 acres to 5.5 acres.
The amendment petition and supplement may be reviewed online at the Department of Public Service web page, www.dps.ny.gov, by searching under Case 10-T-0139. The Commission will consider the Certificate Holders' requests and may adopt or reject them, in whole or in part.
The hearing will be held before ALJ James A. Costello on April 21 at 6 p.m.
The public can access the hearing online via www.webex.com using Event Number: 129 242 8687 and Password: April 21-6pm.
The public can also listen in vai phone by calling 518-549-0500 and using Access Code: 129 242 8687
Those wishing to comment on the amendment petition will have the opportunity to make a statement on the record at the public statement hearing. Any person wishing to provide a public statement at the hearing must pre-register electronically or by telephone by 3 p.m. on April 20.
Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should call the Department of Public Service’s Human Resources Management Office at 518-474-2520 as soon as possible.
Peru school board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a fully remote special meeting on April 22 at 7:30 a.m.
The sole purpose of this meeting is to vote on the CVES BOCES administrative budget and on the slate of candidates running for open CVES board seats.
At this time, no other action items are anticipated.
The public may view the meeting live online via Zoom videoconferencing at E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/92409629587.
This meeting will also be recorded and available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
The full agenda will also be available on the website.
