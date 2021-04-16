Beekmantown school board seeking applicants
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District has four Board seats available.
Three seats are for three-year terms (7/1/21 - 6/30/24). The seats are presently held by Cathy Buckley, Ed Marin, and Mark Sand. The one unexpired term is from 5/18/21 - 6/30/22 which is currently held by Michael Hagadorn.
Petitions are available from the District Clerk at 197 Haynes Road, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or from the district website at www.bcsdk12.org.
Petitions must be signed by at least 25 voters of the District and returned to the District Clerk’s office no later than April 19 at 5 p.m.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting on April 20.
The meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m., and a motion to go into executive session is anticipated to discuss the superintendent search.
The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. or directly after executive session.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live, and a link can be found at www.lpcsd.org by clicking on “live stream.”
Board agenda documents will become live on the Saturday before the meeting and can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments to be read at the meeting by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Clinton Community College board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for April 20.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
The Zoom meeting is accessible to the public online at us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262 using Meeting ID: 425 559 3262.
