Plattsburgh board of education to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education on April 15.
The meeting will be held at the Duken School Building, and the public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at 6 p.m., with public session to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. at which time the board will discuss the 2021-2022 school budget and be acting on miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Clinton County Department of Social Services searching for prospective foster parents
PLATTSBURGH — A training program for prospective foster parents run by the Clinton County Department of Social Services will start soon.
The "Model Approach to Partnership in Parenting" training for interested foster/adoptive and respite parents is scheduled to start on April 20.
Call 518-565-3320 to confirm attendance or obtain more information.
Northern Adirondack school board to hold meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on April 20.
The regular board meeting will be held in the Elementary Big Gym, and agenda items will include adoption of the 2021-22 budget.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
AuSable Valley school board sets meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 21.
It will be held in the Middle/High School Auditorium in Clintonville, and it is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow.
The board will consider special education recommendations, adopting the 2021-2022 school budget, approval of property tax report card and personnel issues.
The meeting is open to the public with masks required and social distancing guidelines followed.
