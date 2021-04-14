AuSable Forks sewer billing to be delayed

JAY —  Due to a positive COVID-19 exposure at a recent Jay Town Board Meeting, several Town of Jay elected and appointed officials are currently under Essex County Department of Health mandated quarantines.

As a result, the AuSable Forks SS District quarterly sewer billing slated for April 15 will be delayed.

The distribution date for these bills will be at a later date in April when staff is eligible to return to work. The due date will be adjusted accordingly to reflect a 30 day payment window.

Call the Supervisor’s Office at 518-647-2204 with any questions.

 

Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education Audit Committee will meet on April 21 at 7:50 am via Google Meet to review the March Financial Reports.

To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.

 

