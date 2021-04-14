AuSable Forks sewer billing to be delayed
JAY — Due to a positive COVID-19 exposure at a recent Jay Town Board Meeting, several Town of Jay elected and appointed officials are currently under Essex County Department of Health mandated quarantines.
As a result, the AuSable Forks SS District quarterly sewer billing slated for April 15 will be delayed.
The distribution date for these bills will be at a later date in April when staff is eligible to return to work. The due date will be adjusted accordingly to reflect a 30 day payment window.
Call the Supervisor’s Office at 518-647-2204 with any questions.
Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education Audit Committee will meet on April 21 at 7:50 am via Google Meet to review the March Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
