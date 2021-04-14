Plattsburgh board of education to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education on April 15.
The meeting will be held at the Duken School Building, and the public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at 6 p.m., with public session to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. at which time the board will discuss the 2021-2022 school budget and be acting on miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
