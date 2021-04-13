St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, Mohawk Assembly of God to host food distribution event
AKWESASNE – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Assembly of God will host a free food box distribution for all Akwesasne community members.
A total of 1,026 boxes of food will be distributed from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. today at the former-Mohawk Bingo Palace Building located at the intersection of State Route 37 and Frogtown Road in Akwesasne.
The food boxes are approximately 30 to 40 pounds each and contain fresh fruit, milk and other perishable items.
Tribal members may pick up their food boxes in accordance with the following requirements:
All traffic must use the rear Frogtown Road entrance to the former-Mohawk Bingo Palace Building coming from the south to turn Right Only into the former-MBP rear entrance, circle around the rear of building to front and receive food boxes under the canopy at the front of the building.
See the SRMT website/Facebook for a map.
Individuals must bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card or Nation Red Card.
Masks are required while picking up and individuals must remain in their vehicles.
For more information, contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department at 518-358-2273, or Pastors John and Brent Maracle and April Bender of Mohawk Assembly of God at 518-358-2456.
Peru school board to hold regular meeting, budget workshops
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today at 6 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
As part of the meeting, the board will conduct their fifth 2021-22 budget workshop, along with public hearings on the code of conduct and the district-wide safety plan.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The public may view the meeting live via Zoom at tinyurl.com/5ec5kxba.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Individuals who wish to express comments should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard in advance of the meeting’s start. Comments may also be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org.
Online public comments may be submitted until noon today. Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per speaker/sender.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
On Thursday, April 15, the board will hold the sixth budget workshop.
The public may view that virtually via Zoom at tinyurl.com/yuw235uu.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Peru school board looking to fill seat
PERU — The Peru Central School District is seeking a candidate to fill one vacant, at-large seat on the Board of Education, due to the expiration of the term of Mr. Robert LaFountain.
The seat is for a full five-year term from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2026.
At least 25 signatures of qualified voters of the Peru Central School District are required for the petition to be considered for nomination.
Petitions must be returned to the District Office no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education Audit Committee will meet on April 21 at 7:50 am via Google Meet to review the March Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
