Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the board room, 609 Miner Farm Road.
Agenda items include recognition, financials, budget development, resolutions and personnel appointments.
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way.
Agenda items include a presentation on the 2022-2023 budget, resignations, appointments, athletic mergers and transfers.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a regular session at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret Street.
Resolutions to be acted upon include authorizing the Fiscal Year 2020 Cyber Security Grant Program application, authorizing high-visibility road checks/saturation patrols/DRE call out during impaired driving crackdowns grant application and acceptance, and appointing a new director of public health.
The meeting is open to the public.
