Durkee spaces temporarily closed
PLATTSBURGH — Twenty-nine parking spots in downtown Plattsburgh City’s Durkee Street parking lot will be closed from Monday, April 12 to Friday, Sept. 10.
The spaces are located in the northwest corner of the lot’s southern subdivision and will be used as a temporary staging area for Luck Brothers Inc.’s equipment and supplies as needed in the construction of the Betty Little Arts Park.
The Plattsburgh City Common Council approved the temporary closure via resolution at its Thursday, March 11 meeting.
Saranac BOE to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12 via Zoom.
Agenda items include the approval of financials, coaching appointments and the appointments/resignations of individuals.
The board will contemplate an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda and information on how to join the Zoom meeting is available at saranac.org.
Peru school board to hold meeting
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on April 13.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
As part of the meeting, the board will conduct their fifth 2021-22 budget workshop, along with public hearings on the Code of Conduct and the Districtwide Safety Plan.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m. The public may view the meeting live via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ujm39s5t.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Individuals who wish to express comments should do so from the podium microphone and should register on the speaker sign-in sheet provided via clipboard in advance of the meeting’s start.
Comments may also be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org. Online public comments may be submitted until noon on April 13. Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per speaker/sender.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
Lake Placid school board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting on April 13.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., and a motion to go into executive session is anticipated to discuss the superintendent search.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes;
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting live stream can be found at www.lpcsd.org by clicking on “live stream.”
Beekmantown school board sets meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. via Google Meet.
The board anticipates an executive session from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the employment history of a particular person or persons.
Agenda items include virtual presentations on a recap of winter sports and preview of fall 2, 2021-2022 Budget, an update on May board elections, appointments, summer school, bid award and capital reserve.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Discussion looks at how political disagreement shaped American literature
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Department of English will host a discussion on “Democracy and Disagreement in the 19th Century American Novel” as part of its “Writers and their Craft” series via Zoom on April 15 beginning at 7 p.m.
Dr. Scott Reznick, assistant professor in English, will discuss his current book project, which explores how intense moments of disagreement and moral strife in the nation's early decades influenced the development of American literature.
The talk is free and open to the public.
For more information, including a Zoom link, contact Dr. Anna Battigelli, chair and professor of English, at 518-564-2429 or email battigaf@plattsburgh.edu.
Virtual town hall event to highlight importance of preventative screenings
MALONE — UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center presents “The Power of Prevention” on April 21, from 6 to 7 p.m., with primary care provider Sarah Moore, PA.
The online event will be held via Zoom.
The program will feature Moore, a member of Alice Hyde’s Primary Care team and a physician assistant, speaking about the importance of preventative cancer screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears, prostate exams, and more, as well as related conditions.
Visit https://www.alicehyde.com/Events/Detail/1531 for information about joining the live, free event. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call the University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center Communications Department at 518-481-2248.
Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on April 21 at 7:50 a.m. via Google Meet.
The meeting is being held to review the March Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to hold meeting
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 22,.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Rouses Point to hold cleanup days
ROUSES POINT — The Village of Rouses Point will be holding spring cleanup days May 3 through May 7.
Residents can leave out bagged leaves and grass clippings and small brush or branches no larger than three inches in diameter.
