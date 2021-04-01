Speaking event rescheduled
PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants' "Migrant Pathways at the Northern Border" event originally scheduled for March 28 has been moved.
The event will now take place on April 11 from 3 to 4 p.m., with LDP Rapid Response and State Office for New Americans Attorney Lauren Parnes presenting.
The virtual event will take place over Zoom videoconferencing, so preregistration is required.
Email 1vreiner@gmail.com or adkweston@gmail.com to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.