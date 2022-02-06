PLATTSBURGH — Despite single-digit temperatures and frigid winds, crowds of people braved the cold to show up for the City of Plattsburgh’s first-ever Tannen-BOOM bonfire event at the City Beach Saturday.
Dozens of Christmas trees, donated by residents, were set ablaze near dusk as event-goers gathered around to watch the flames grow.
FOOD AND DRINKS
Along with the bonfire, Tannen-BOOM had music hosted by Eagle Country Radio, food vending from Gus’ Red Hots Diner, a beer tent operated by Oval Brewing Company, a sledding hill for children and free hot chocolate provided by McDonald’s.
Nichole Sands, Kathryn LaForest and Daniel Calder were three people in attendance, and they all said it was worth braving the cold to see.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s actually burning faster than I anticipated because of all the snow on the trees,” LaForest said.
TESTING IT OUT
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest was excited about the turnout the event received.
“It’s one of those first-year events where we were just testing something out. Because it was in the middle of winter, we weren’t sure how it was going to go, but we got about 200 or 300 people that came,” Rosenquest said.
“It’s one of those things where you want to have something fun, and this is what we came up with while sitting around the table.”
FUTURE WINTER PLANS
It’s unclear whether or not Tannen-BOOM will be an annual event, but Rosenquest is hopeful the city will continue to host some type of winter event each year.
“We’ll probably organize something. Whether it be this or something else we don’t know yet. There were enough people who were excited to have a winter event, so we know that people want it. It’s just a matter of continuing to figure out what that looks like,” Rosenquest said.
“To host and make it last through the years, it has to be fun and sustainable. We have to figure out how we can continue getting more people out to more events. There’s plenty of space to host something like this here, so we’ll see what happens.”
