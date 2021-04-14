ALBANY -- New York State Office for the Aging, in collaboration with state agencies and other partners, dropped a series of videos on how to complete and submit applications for benefits for older New Yorkers and other eligible individuals.
"Over the past year, we have noticed that more older adults and their caregivers are seeking information online and doing their own research about potential benefits that their loved ones would be eligible for,” Krissy Leerkes, director of the Essex County Office for the Aging, said.
“These online tutorials and videos are giving them exactly the information that they need in order to access these benefits."
'EASY AS POSSIBLE'
Many New Yorkers are eligible for a variety of federal, state and local benefits that can put cash in their pockets, help pay for prescriptions, food and heat, have their taxes reduced, and help pay for their care.
These benefits are paid for with tax dollars by the same individuals who need them, however, many are either unaware of these benefits, reluctant to apply for them, or need assistance in understanding and filling out applications.
“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for these benefits by showing them how to fill out certain applications and get them approved,” Greg Olsen, NYSOFA acting director, said in a press release.
"And instead of people having to go to the experts, we decided to bring the experts to them.”
ONLINE ACCESS
The initial videos in the series are available on the NYSOFA website (www.aging.ny.gov) and its social media pages, including YouTube.
Additional video tutorials will be added on an ongoing basis. Below is a list of the videos and applications they cover:
"It is going to allow many more older adults and their caregivers access to this information that they might not have known about in the past," Leerkes said.
"It is a great tool that they can just jump right on, review the tutorials, the videos. If they need further information, they can absolutely call their local Office for the Aging and New York Connects program and they will be able to assist them."
The videos reduce administrative workload of county governments and other partners by having complete and accurate applications submitted for review and approval.
Another benefit of the tutorials is reduction of foot traffic into the local offices, thereby reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"If anybody is 60 an over and are registering for a COVID-19 vaccine, they can always contact us and we will assist them with registering," Leerkes said.
