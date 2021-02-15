BINGHAMTON — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) is preparing for the potential of icy conditions that could impact portions of the company’s service area beginning on Monday evening through Tuesday.
As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions.
Given the nature of the expected weather pattern, current forecasts across the company’s service area are as follows:
Plattsburgh Division (Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence counties): Snowfall is anticipated to begin this afternoon and could accumulate up to 14 inches during the overnight and into tomorrow. No significant ice accumulation is expected in this region.
STORM READINESS
In preparation for the expected weather, the company’s storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, coordinating with state and municipal emergency management officials, mobilizing employees for storm duty and are staging additional contract tree and line crews in the affected areas to be ready to restore service should outages occur.
The company urges customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions. Customers are also encouraged to restrict unnecessary travel when weather presents hazardous driving conditions.
How to Stay Up-To-Date
NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for outage alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.
Safety Tips
The company also offer customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.
Before a storm strikes:
Stay Away From Downed Wires
NYSEG customers should call 1-800-572-1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.
Winter Safety
During a Power Interruption
Power Restoration Priorities:
The company’s first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1-800-572-1131 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:
For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages:
Facebook: @NYSEandG
Twitter: @NYSEandG
