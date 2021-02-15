Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.