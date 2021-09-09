PLATTSBURGH — A bird making contact with equipment resulted in thousands of outages in Clinton County Thursday morning, the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation confirmed.
The bird made contact at NYSEG's Kent Falls substation, blowing an insulator, at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, a NYSEG spokesperson said. Outages in the county totaled 11,180.
By 9:40 a.m., power was restored for all the customers who experienced outages,, NYSEG said.
