NYS bans e-cig flavors, pharmacy tobacco sales

PLATTSBURGH — Statewide policies made strict changes to the tobacco market this week and Dana Bushey Isabella says they've made her proud to be a New Yorker.
As of Monday, May 18, the Empire State pulled tobacco products off pharmacy shelves, banned the sale of all flavored e-cigs, or electronic cigarettes, and more closely regulated the carrier oils of vaping products.
"What I love about New York's policy is that it's stronger than the federal policy," the Tobacco-Free Clinton Franklin Essex program director said.
"It really shows New York's commitment to reducing our youth's initiation to nicotine."
PHARMACY CHANGES
The state's changes were OK'd in the Friday, April 3 passage of the 2020/21 New York State budget.
Over the years, some pharmacies and other stores had, on their own, placed cigarettes and other tobacco-related products below the counter and out of sight.
As of Monday, however, those products could no longer be sold at pharmacies, or any stores containing a pharmacy, like a WalMart Superstore or a Market 32 by Price Chopper.
Bushey Isabella thought this a good move for the state.
"There has always been such a contradicting message to consumers where you're offering tobacco alongside medicine," she said.
"Plus, having them in pharmacies normalizes tobacco for our young people."
FLAVOR BAN
The state's recent ban on all flavored e-cigs wasn't the first attempt of its kind.
In late 2019, a federal law had touched the subject, but Bushey Isabella said it had left some loopholes.
"On the federal level, they only regulated cartridge-based products," she said, adding that, under that legislation, menthol had not been considered a flavor.
This had allowed consumers to purchase refillable liquid forms of flavored e-cig products, as well as one-time use disposable ones, which, Bushey Isabella said, had become popular among the area's youth.
New York State's recent changes put an end to those, though, banning all flavored products, including menthol ones.
"Which is really exciting for us," Bushey Isabella said.
The law left flavorless and tobacco-flavored nicotine vapor products, as well as nicotine vapor products that are approved by the FDA, alone.
'PROTECT OUR CHILDREN'
New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said the flavor ban would no longer permit "Big Tobacco" to "target young New Yorkers for a lifetime of nicotine addiction."
"The ban on flavored nicotine vapor products will protect our children, who, thanks to the tobacco industry's marketing efforts, have been using vaping products at alarming rates," he says in a state release.
The Department of Health reported that 40 percent of 12th grade students vaped and that high school use of the devices in 2018 was 160 percent higher than it was in 2014.
The state has credited e-cig flavors to the "dramatic increase" in youth use.
MORE TO COME
The regulations on carrier oils cleared the state's health commissioner to ban certain oils if they were deemed harmful.
All of the recent changes were part of a larger package and, Bushey Isabella said, the rest would go into effect July 1.
Though not fully known at this time, the program director thought they would be more at the industry level and less at the local level.
