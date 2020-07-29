NY Sires Stakes race runs on without fans at Clinton County Fairgrounds

PLATTSBURGH — Harness horse racing returned to the Clinton County Fairgrounds Tuesday, albeit without fans.
The day of racing, which began at noon, was a NY Sire Stakes event featuring two- and three-year-old horses in a variety of low-speed events.
Horse-racing tracks were allowed to re-open for events without fans as of June 1, and the stakes’ season has had success so far, according to Program Director and Inspector Patty Bruno.
“We’ve had a lot of restrictions and protocols,” Bruno said. “We're very happy that Governor Cuomo has allowed us to race, as long as we follow the protocols, and, I have to say, every fair that has agreed to continue on with the program has been wonderful with following them.”
Having these younger horses see race action this summer, like the events at the fairgrounds, was important, Bruno said, as their racing career is so short.
“If some of these two to three year-olds don’t get this kind of racing action in this year, it would be a year wasted of their racing career,” Bruno said.
The rest of the sire stakes season is scheduled, Bruno said, but the issues currently lie in where the race tracks will be getting funding for the prize purses.
Many tracks downstate receive funding for the purses from nearby casinos, Bruno said, which have yet to reopen.
“I’ve heard from many (tracks) that if they don’t get funding, they may be closing,” Bruno said. “It’s a really unsure time for the horsemen.”
FAIRGROUNDS
Holding the event, which is normally held at the fairgrounds each year anyway, Perotte said, was an easy choice to make.
A program set up by the state along with NY Sire Stakes helps offset the costs of holding the event, Perotte said, as well as providing money for maintaining and improving infrastructure at the grounds, like the track and barns.
And, on top of that, he was just glad to have something going on on the sunny Tuesday.
“Being able to do anything is great, right now,” Perotte said. “It’s better than nothing.”
