PLATTSBURGH — A meeting of the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission slated for Wednesday will no longer take place at SUNY Plattsburgh as planned.
The public hearing, at which residents may offer testimony specific to redistricting of the North Country, was previously set to be held in the college's E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium in Hawkins Hall.
"The commissioners have decided to move the Plattsburgh hearing to a virtual platform because only one person signed up to testify in person and the location is not mandated by the constitution," commission co-executive director Karen Blatt told the Press-Republican.
The current deadline to sign up to testify at the meeting via nyirc.gov/meetings#testify-in-person is 4 p.m. today.
More information will be added to this report.
